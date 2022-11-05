Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Cowen

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,463.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,728 shares of company stock worth $1,372,420 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,115,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,796,000 after purchasing an additional 921,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.