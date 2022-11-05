Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 72,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,541,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,681,766. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $468.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

