Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 53,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.31. 17,541,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,681,766. The company has a market capitalization of $468.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

