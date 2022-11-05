Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Cowen

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen to $108.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $468.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

