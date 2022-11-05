Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Position Boosted by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237,536 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 9.15% of Farfetch worth $249,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,461,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,646,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 2,037,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after buying an additional 1,633,950 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 4,205,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,593,000 after buying an additional 792,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,079,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after buying an additional 749,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The business had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Farfetch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

