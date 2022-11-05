Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading 13.7% Higher

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) traded up 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $8.98. 77,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,751,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.86 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $47,628.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,920.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $915,537 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,066.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 131,030 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 38.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,163.0% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 279,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 257,688 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 74.0% during the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 255,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 108,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.