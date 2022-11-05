Fei USD Reaches One Day Volume of $458,954.00 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $419.42 million and approximately $458,954.00 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004637 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99455767 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,020,584.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

