Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Oppenheimer cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ FY2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.34.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.17. 20,507,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,350. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.33. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 373,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,245,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 176,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.