Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.34.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 5.2 %

FIS traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $60.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,112,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 373,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $567,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 176,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

