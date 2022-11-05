Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.60-$6.66 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.34.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.17. 22,112,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,350. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average is $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

