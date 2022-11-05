FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FIGS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of FIGS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of FIGS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,947,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,009. FIGS has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Soenen acquired 10,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.