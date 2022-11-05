Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Trading Down 0.1%

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. Approximately 191,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FIL. TD Securities set a C$26.00 target price on Filo Mining and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.35.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.97.

Insider Activity

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Andrew Beck sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.57, for a total transaction of C$380,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,962,553. In related news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,200 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.13, for a total value of C$37,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,141,250. Also, Director James Andrew Beck sold 20,500 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.57, for a total value of C$380,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,962,553. Insiders sold 61,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,770 over the last ninety days.

Filo Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.