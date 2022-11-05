Financial Contrast: Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) vs. Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Clearfield and Pineapple Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield 18.00% 33.27% 26.46% Pineapple Energy 44.36% -20.38% -10.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clearfield and Pineapple Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield $140.76 million 10.24 $20.33 million $2.86 36.57 Pineapple Energy $7.01 million 3.14 $2.97 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Clearfield and Pineapple Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield 1 1 1 0 2.00 Pineapple Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearfield currently has a consensus target price of $91.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.52%. Given Clearfield’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clearfield is more favorable than Pineapple Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Clearfield shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Clearfield shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Clearfield has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clearfield beats Pineapple Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures. It also provides WaveSmart, which are optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and outdoor cabinet and fiber active cabinet products. The company offers StreetSmart, a portfolio of fiber management products; FieldShield, a fiber pathway and protection method for reducing the cost of broadband deployment; and YOURx platform that consists of hardened terminals, test access points, and various drop cable options for portions of the access network across various fiber drop cable media. It also provides CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures, including CraftSmart Fiber Protection Pedestals and CraftSmart Fiber Protection Vaults integrated solutions optimized to house FieldSmart products at the last mile access point of the network in above-grade or below-grade installations. The company offers fiber and copper assemblies with an industry-standard or customer-specified configuration; and designs and manufactures custom solutions for in-the-box and network connectivity assemblies specific to that customer's product line. It provides its fiber to anywhere platform for various incumbent local exchange carriers, competitive local exchange carriers, wireless operators, and multiple systems operators and cable TV companies, as well as the utility/municipality, enterprise, and data center markets. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Holdings, Inc. provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. The company also offers battery storage products and energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. In addition, it develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware. Pineapple Holdings, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

