Financial Contrast: GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) & Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH)

Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH – Get Rating) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Boomer and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boomer N/A N/A N/A GXO Logistics 2.55% 12.25% 3.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boomer and GXO Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boomer $11.47 million 0.10 -$15.56 million N/A N/A GXO Logistics $7.94 billion 0.52 $153.00 million $1.86 18.85

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Boomer.

83.5% of GXO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of GXO Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Boomer and GXO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boomer 0 0 0 0 N/A GXO Logistics 0 2 9 0 2.82

GXO Logistics has a consensus target price of $72.20, indicating a potential upside of 105.87%. Given GXO Logistics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than Boomer.

Risk & Volatility

Boomer has a beta of 31.19, meaning that its share price is 3,019% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GXO Logistics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Boomer on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms. It also provides cloth face masks, gloves, gaiters, gowns, PPE pack covers, safety glasses, and sanitizers. The company sells its products online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale. com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com, as well as though Boomer Naturals retail stores, approximately 8,000 CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, resorts and golf shops, chiropractic offices, specialty stores, and nail salons. Boomer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, consumer technology, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods industries. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

