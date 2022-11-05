Financial Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 1,027 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,277,000 after buying an additional 1,973,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after buying an additional 2,245,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.31. 17,541,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,681,766. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

