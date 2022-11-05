Financial Strategies Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,998 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,489,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,655,720. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

