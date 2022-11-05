Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JPST traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122,295 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.

