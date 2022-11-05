Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
BATS:JPST traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122,295 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.