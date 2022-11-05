Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 3,025 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,998,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,798 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,733,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,152 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,909,000 after acquiring an additional 422,675 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,173. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

