First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $102,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 10,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $102,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,130 shares of company stock valued at $893,450. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

