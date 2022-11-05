First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $162.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $89.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.70.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $153.62 on Tuesday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $161.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 174.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $80,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock worth $281,663. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $1,272,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in First Solar by 40.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,074 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Solar by 18.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.