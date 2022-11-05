FlatQube Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $52.64 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, FlatQube has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $52.64 million and approximately $10,099.00 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for about $3.52 or 0.00016501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.60331029 USD and is up 6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $33,703.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

