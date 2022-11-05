Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25 billion-$4.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FND shares. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.50. 2,746,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,851. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $138.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 990,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,236,000 after purchasing an additional 64,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 27,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

