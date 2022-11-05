Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.60 EPS.

NYSE:FLR opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fluor has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fluor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fluor by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

