FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at KeyCorp

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FMC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.09.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after acquiring an additional 679,446 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in FMC by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after acquiring an additional 436,423 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,124,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,332,000 after purchasing an additional 61,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.