Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.79.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at $465,105,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.