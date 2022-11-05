Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,968,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,745,702 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 5.7% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned 3.73% of Ford Motor worth $1,679,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of F traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 61,489,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,655,720. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

