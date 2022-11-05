Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 427.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,334 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $14,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 89,820 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 111,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 317,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 308.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.