Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Fortinet had a return on equity of 308.45% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 308,705 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,344,000 after purchasing an additional 300,614 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 228,381 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 271,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,914,000 after purchasing an additional 150,311 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

