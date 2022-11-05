Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $60.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 308.45% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.