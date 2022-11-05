Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FWRD. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Forward Air Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $84.04 and a 1-year high of $125.71.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after acquiring an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,351,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after buying an additional 72,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,739,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Stories

