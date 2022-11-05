Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Fox Factory also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.10-$1.30 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $7.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.97. The stock had a trading volume of 437,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,431. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.81. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

FOXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.00.

In other news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

