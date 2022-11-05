Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.40 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.00.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.97. 437,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average is $86.81. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fox Factory news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 167.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.