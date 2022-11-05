FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FOX by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

