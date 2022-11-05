Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion. Franchise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.25-$4.00 EPS.

Franchise Group Stock Performance

Franchise Group stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $981.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

