Frax One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.43 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $6.43 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,715.06 or 0.31509781 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012307 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,220,433,898 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.