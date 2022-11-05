Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Lifted by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,136,515 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 1.7% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.22% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $91,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FCX traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 30,363,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,475,442. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

