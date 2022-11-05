Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

FRO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Frontline Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of FRO opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 193.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Amundi lifted its stake in Frontline by 46.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Frontline by 3,051.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

