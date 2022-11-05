Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
FRO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Frontline Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of FRO opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 193.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Amundi lifted its stake in Frontline by 46.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Frontline by 3,051.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
