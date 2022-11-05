FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $158.28

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.28 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 157.90 ($1.83). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 166 ($1.92), with a volume of 227,261 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.08) price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of £416.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.00%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

