FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $158.28

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.28 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 157.90 ($1.83). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 166 ($1.92), with a volume of 227,261 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.08) price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
FRP Advisory Group Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of £416.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
FRP Advisory Group Cuts Dividend
FRP Advisory Group Company Profile
FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.
Featured Articles
