Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Funko also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.93.

Funko Stock Down 59.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $11.58 on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,143,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Funko has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33.

Insider Transactions at Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,577. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Funko by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Funko by 31.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

