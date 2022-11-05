Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Funko also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.93.
Funko Stock Down 59.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $11.58 on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,143,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Funko has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33.
Insider Transactions at Funko
In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,577. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Funko by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Funko by 31.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
