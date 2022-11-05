Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,268 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.74% of Futu worth $57,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Futu by 5.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Futu by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Futu by 22.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Futu by 7.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Futu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, CLSA upgraded Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.72.

Futu Trading Up 3.5 %

FUTU opened at $38.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.31. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $64.56.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.59 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 34.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Futu Profile

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.