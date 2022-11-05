FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Rambus Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rambus in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Rambus’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rambus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

RMBS stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. Rambus has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $35.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -153.43 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,030,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,665,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,700,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,019,000 after buying an additional 68,614 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 19.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,220,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,646,000 after buying an additional 701,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,597,000 after buying an additional 87,609 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

