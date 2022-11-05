G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $11,703.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00095270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00073457 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00026612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006950 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000175 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

