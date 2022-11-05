Gala Hits Market Cap of $270.80 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market cap of $270.80 million and $431.60 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

