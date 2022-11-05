Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Acquires 3,750 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $263,732,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 13,601.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 818,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average is $98.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

