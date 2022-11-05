Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in General Electric were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $81.07 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

