Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $854,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Danaher were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,923,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,943,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $863,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $246.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.