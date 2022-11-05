Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $993,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $178.20 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $179.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average is $146.60.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

