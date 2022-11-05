GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.00) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.00) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €37.11 ($37.11) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €33.81 and its 200-day moving average is €35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.18 ($31.18) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($48.55).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

