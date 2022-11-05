General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Trimmed by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

GD stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.36. 1,384,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.30 and its 200-day moving average is $228.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

