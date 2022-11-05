General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 321.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 142,812 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.93.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

